Akins High Schools wins $10,000 in McDonald’s contest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Akins High School received $10,000 from local McDonald’s owners.

The school took part in the franchise’s “lovin’ school spirit” hashtag contest during the fall and came out on top. All McDonald’s operators in the Austin-area are locally owned, which is why they decided to give back to the community where they live and work.

“We feel like education is very important to us. That’s why we have programs like scholarship programs, and English under the arches- where they teach English as a second language, and we also have high school diplomas to support education in the Austin-area and the us,” said E. W. Ross, owner of a local McDonald’s.

The money comes from a cooperative formed by all of the McDonald’s operators in Austin. Those funds are donated to local schools and businesses.