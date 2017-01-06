Akins High Schools wins $10,000 in McDonald’s contest

By Published: Updated:
Akins High School wins $10,000 in McDonald's contest (KXAN Photo)
Akins High School wins $10,000 in McDonald's contest (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Akins High School received $10,000 from local McDonald’s owners.

The school took part in the franchise’s “lovin’ school spirit” hashtag contest during the fall and came out on top. All McDonald’s operators in the Austin-area are locally owned, which is why they decided to give back to the community where they live and work.

“We feel like education is very important to us. That’s why we have programs like scholarship programs, and English under the arches- where they teach English as a second language, and we also have high school diplomas to support education in the Austin-area and the us,” said E. W. Ross, owner of a local McDonald’s.

The money comes from a cooperative formed by all of the McDonald’s operators in Austin. Those funds are donated to local schools and businesses.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s