VIDEO: Vehicle just misses diners when it plows through restaurant

Vehicle drives into Michigan restaurant, barely missing diners (NBC News photo)
FOWERVILLE, Michigan (NBC News) — Amazingly, no one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Michigan.

At about 6:40pm, Tuesday, diners were enjoying their meals at the Fowlerville Farms Restaurant, when an SUV came plowing into the building.

The vehicle just barely missed some customers who were sitting at a nearby booth.

Police say the woman driving the SUV was headed towards the restaurant with her mother and children when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

The close call was all caught on video and no injuries were reported.

