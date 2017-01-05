VIDEO: Chicago teens broadcast beating, kidnapping on Facebook

CHICAGO (AP/KXAN) — Chicago police say charges are expected against four people who beat a man in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The victim is a suburban resident who Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says has “mental health challenges.” The teens kidnapped the victim and tortured him for an hour by cutting his clothes and hair with a knife.

Johnson called the attack and the video “sickening” at a news conference Wednesday. Johnson questioned why individuals would treat someone so harshly. Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said Wednesday that he anticipated charges within 24 hours.

While police officials did not confirm the races of the suspects or victim, video from Chicago media outlets appeared to show someone off-camera using profanities about “white people” and President-elect Donald Trump.

Police say it’s too soon to determine whether the attack was racially motivated. Police haven’t identified the individuals in custody, but say three are Chicago residents and one is from suburban Carpentersville.

The victim is expected to be okay.