Travis County inmate dies while in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating the cause of death for a Travis County inmate that died at a local hospital on Dec. 29.

Jacqueline Key, 55, told a Corrections Officer that she needed medical treatment on Dec. 28. It was immediately assessed by the Jail Medical Staff that she needed to go to the hospital.

Key was transported to UMC Brackenridge where she was rushed into a medical procedure. The next day Key died at 8:34 a.m. while she was in the ICU.

Officers say she was arrested on Nov. 11 for possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators are trying to determine her cause of death, but say there is no evidence of foul play. Toxicology reports are still pending at this time.

During 2016, a total of four inmates died in custody at the Travis County Jail. The most recent case was on Oct. 20, 2016, when Dennis Rogers was found unresponsive in his jail cell on the day he was set to be released. The Medical Examiner determined Rogers died of natural causes.

Earlier in 2016, Justin Dominguez, 24, died less than 24 hours after he was booked into the jail. Dominguez was also found unresponsive and transported to UMCB where he died.

