Spin Into Shape With This Workout

We hopped on a bike at SoulCycle with instructor Rachel Rivas to learn what SoulCycle is all about and how to spin into shape in the new year! SoulCycle has revolutionized indoor cycling. They started as one studio on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and today SoulCycle has 67 studios across the country including one in Austin’s Domain Northside and another on the way on Congress Street. The full mind and body workout is joyful, efficient and inspiring. SoulCycle doesn’t just change bodies, it changes lives.

SoulCycle is a cardio party on a bike! With fun choreography, hand weights to simultaneously tone the upper body, and core work, SoulCycle finds joy in movement. The strength that riders gain on the bike stays with them beyond the studio walls. SoulCycle combines physical strength, mental health and spiritual well being. In forty-five minutes, riders can transform the way they look and feel. In dark studios lit by candlelight with instructors who act as inspirational coaches, riders are transported to the next level. Riders often say “I came for my body, but stay for my mind.”

SoulCycle’s communities are incredibly unique. The workout program focuses on rhythm and riding to the “energy of the pack,” which creates a strong bond between riders. This sense of community spills out of the studio into the lobby and beyond our walls. SoulCycle is for everyone! They ride in the dark to eliminate any self-consciousness and the instructors are there to coach riders through the forty-five minute journey whether it is your first class or your hundredth class. Their studio staff always make riders feel comfortable and welcome, and they will walk you through everything. Give it a try! SoulCycle is in Domain Northside at 11800 Domain Boulevard, suite 150. Go to Soul-Cycle.com or call 512-384-7685 for more information.

Sponsored by Domain Northside. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.