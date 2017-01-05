Scratch-off lands Dripping Springs man a $1 million payout

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Guillermo Castaneda is having a good week. A scratch-off Texas Lottery ticket the Dripping Springs man bought at an Austin gas station landed him a $1 million prize.

For selling the winning ticket, Oak Hills Food Mart, located where the US 290 freeway ends — at 6134 W. US 290 — is now eligible for a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Castaneda claimed the third of six top prizes worth $1 million available in the game. The Millionaire’s Club scratch ticket game offers more than $88.7 million in prizes, the Texas Lottery says, with the overall odds of winning any prize in the game being 1 in 3.05.

The Texas Lottery says that, beginning with their first ticket sold in 1992, they’ve paid out $50 billion in prizes to lottery players and generated $25 billion in revenue for the state, as well as contributing $19 billion to the Foundation School Fund for public education in Texas.

