Round Rock teen joins exclusive club of students with perfect ACT score

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Westwood High School junior was one of just 2,235 students in the United States that scored a perfect 36 on the 2016 ACT test. In Texas, only 194 students accomplished the feat.

Ryan Sze’s secret to success was alternating between PSAT mock tests and past ACT exams to prepare for a variety of test questions. “It was a smart way to study simply because it combines skills from both tests,” Ryan said. “I used skills that I learned from doing PSAT papers to work with the ACT and vice versa,” he said.

Sze plans to apply to the University of Texas at Austin Honors Program to major in chemical engineering. He hopes to attend graduate school to study microbiology, with the goal of becoming a research scientist focused on antimicrobial resistance.

“We are proud of Ryan’s outstanding work to earn a perfect ACT score,” Westwood Principal Mario Acosta said. “Ryan has shown great dedication, and we are excited to celebrate his accomplishment.”

The average ACT score in Texas in 2016 was 21, compared to 21.3 nationally. 2,090,342 students took the ACT test nationwide.

The ACT, a standardized test used in college admissions, can be taken throughout the year.

