Police need help finding Yellow Rose robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the communities’ help to locate a suspect from a robbery on Dec. 10 at a local strip club.

Around 3:30 a.m. at the Yellow Rose, located at 6528 North Lamar Blvd., police received a call about a man threatening and robbing two people in the parking lot. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of a dark maroon sedan and left the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s approximately 5’7″ to 5’11”. He has a medium build, weighs an estimated 160 pounds and has a thin mustache. The night of the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie with a circular patch on the right sleeve and two white stripes on the sleeve cuffs. He also wore a black beanie, dark baggy pants, dark shoes, a long gold chain with a large medallion, and large diamond earrings.

The vehicle the suspect left in is a four door sedan, possibly a 2010 or 2011 Toyota Avalon. Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.

Security Guard shoots man in Yellow Rose parking lot

This is not the first incident in the Yellow Rose parking lot. Seven days after this robbery, a man was shot outside the nightclub after an alleged attempted robbery. Representatives of the club said that a security guard shot at Edward Mares after they saw him “brandishing a firearm.”

Austin police say their investigation did not indicate that a robbery occurred. In the club’s initial statement, owners said the guard shot Mares in self defense.

The man is still in the hospital while his family is looking for answers. Mares’ family says they do not understand why their loved one was shot or why several rumors have circulated surrounding what led up to the incident.

“My son didn’t have a weapon. My son did not have a gun,” said Maria Rangel, the mother of the victim. “My son was not that type of person. My son was a loving, joyful, joking [person].”