Pets of the Week: Bert and Ernie

It’s twice as nice for this week’s pet of the week segment. Bert and Ernie are two cute little kittens in need of a forever home. Kristen Eastman of Austin Animal Center joined us in the studio to share more about this pair. She’s been fostering the two, and explained that they are brothers, and a bonded pair. She’s been working on socializing them with her cats and family, so now they’re very friendly and people oriented. Austin Animal Center is located on Levander Loop. You can call them at 512-978-0500 or go to austinanimalcenter.org for more on adopting, donating or volunteering.
