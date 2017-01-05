Passengers at Austin airport can buy ‘affordable’ carbon offsets

The South Terminal gate and hold area features a glass wall for passengers to view planes from the terminal. (Courtesy: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For $2 every thousand miles, passengers flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport can help make air travel sustainable.

Passengers who opt in to the Good Traveler Program get to choose where their dollars go: a wind farm and forestry project in the Colorado Delta Restoration project or Congo/Zambia deforestation projects.

“During construction, we used recycled materials,” said Jim Halbrook, ABIA spokesperson. “We opened this airport with an alternative fuel vehicle fleet and so now we have the opportunity to provide our passengers a chance to personally get involved, making air travel more sustainable.”

Travelers can buy the carbon offsets at the Good Traveler website. The program was launched a year ago at the San Diego International Airport. ABIA is among the first to pilot the expansion of the program, the airport said in a statement.

Now entering its second year, the participants in the Good Traveler program have offset 9,779,232 air miles or 1,770 metric tons of carbon dioxide, and helped to put 877,894 gallons of water back into the Colorado Delta.

“The Good Traveler Program works because it is simple, affordable and meaningful,” said Thella F. Bowens, President/CEO of San Diego International Airport. “It’s very gratifying to see it expand nationally, and we are thrilled to welcome Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to The Good Traveler family.”

