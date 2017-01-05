Officers cleaning up crash urge drivers to slow down on RM 2222

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers taking Ranch to Market 2222 Thursday morning received a visual reminder of how quickly things can take a bad turn behind the wheel.

Austin police say the driver of a black SUV crossed the center line and hit a white SUV near The County Line BBQ just east of 360, resulting in a rollover.

One of APD’s motorcycle officers tweeted an update from the scene.

Everyone is "ok". B careful w/ crews while we clear it up! This is why we work speed on 2222! @AtxTrafficMan @JenniferAuh @erincargile pic.twitter.com/5UPbVO5QGN — Chantal Locke (@ST3Bound) January 5, 2017

Officer Locke said it’s not unusual to clock drivers going 80+ miles per hour along 2222 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

According to Austin Municipal Court data online, there are days when officers have written as many as 20 speeding tickets in less than three hours on 2222. From October 2015 to October 2016, Austin police wrote a total of 2,060 speeding tickets.

“I actually saw a couple cops catching people today,” said Hunter Sachs, who was spinning an advertising sign for an apartment complex along 2222. “Everybody is speeding through here left and right.”

While officers have their own tools to clock speed, Sachs has her own way of measuring. “I can feel the wind push against the board,” said Sachs.

Some may call her crazy for standing so close to the road, but she calls herself “fearless” on a dangerous stretch of road where speed and distractions behind the wheel could lead to scary consequences.