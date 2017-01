AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-based director Terrence Malick’s latest film, in development since 2011, is set to premiere during the opening night South by Southwest film festival in March.

The film, titled Song to Song, is said to be a “modern love story set against the Austin music scene.”

Cast members include Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman.

The film will see a wide release on March 17th, after its March 10th debut.