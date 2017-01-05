Megabus debuts new stop closer to downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Megabus stop on San Jacinto Boulevard in downtown is now open and ready for business.

The stop, replacing the previous location on Whittis Avenue, offers an indoor waiting area for up to 80 people, WiFi, multiple bathrooms and air conditioning.

Megabus.com is offering routes from Austin to Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Austin City Council decided in September 2015 to approve the terminal moving away from the University of Texas campus closer to downtown at 1500 San Jacinto Blvd.

The planning commission approved the move on the condition that no buses operate during rush hour. The owner of the apartment complex next door to the new terminal tried to keep the move from happening. She worried the constant roaring of bus engines would chase away prospective tenants.

Last month, a Megabus traveling from San Antonio to Dallas, with Austin passengers on board, crashed into a semi truck. Several passengers were injured in the collision.