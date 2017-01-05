Measles making a comeback in Texas as parents opt out of vaccines

Related Coverage Pediatricians worried about spike in respiratory virus cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas medical researcher is raising concerns about the potential comeback of the measles.

Experts say they expect to see a rise in measles next year. The main reason is because parents are choosing not to vaccinate their children.

Immunizations are a highly debated topic. State lawmakers from Austin want to change the trend of opting out of immunizations.

Austin Democrat Donna Howard plans to push a bill this legislative session. It would require parents to meet with a doctor before they decide not to vaccinate their children.

Last year, nearly 45,000 Texas students opted out of school-required vaccines. That’s up nine-percent from the year before.

The symptoms of measles include a fever, rash, runny nose, and red eyes. According to the Center for Disease Control, one in four people who contract measles has to be hospitalized. It is dangerous for children because it can cause serious medical issues especially for anyone under the age of 5. Measles is also highly contagious, the CDC says, if an infected person comes into contact with 10 people, nine of them will be infected.

In 2000, it was declared across the country that measles had been eliminated due to the innovative vaccine program. However, the illness is still present due to the people who choose not to be vaccinated or bring it over from other countries. The majority of measles related deaths are children.