Lt. Gov introducing bathroom bill targeting transgender women

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is expected to introduce an anti-LGBTQ bill on Thursday that could become Texas’ version of a bathroom bill.

Patrick plans to officially file Senate Bill 6, which would ban transgender women from using the bathroom of the gender they identify with. The Texas Association of Business opposes the ban, saying it could cost Texas businesses $8 billion in revenue.

“The message from the Texas business community is loud and clear,” Chris Wallace, president of the Texas Association of Business. “Protecting Texas from billions of dollars in losses is simple: Don’t pass unnecessary laws that discriminate against Texans and our visitors.”

On Dec. 31, a federal judge in Texas ordered a halt to President Obama’s efforts to strengthen transgender rights. Conservatives say health rules could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor blocked the federal directive that required public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.

Several big sporting and entertainment events pulled out of North Carolina after a bathroom bill was passed in the state. If lawmakers in Texas move forward with similar legislation, a study conducted by St. Edward’s University found that it could cost the state large amounts of money from tourism.

“A majority of Texans in both political parties and in every ethnic and demographic group believe that women and girls should have privacy and safety in their restrooms, showers and locker rooms,” said Patrick in 2016.

Currently in Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth there are ordinances in effect to protect LGBTQ people from employment discrimination, housing and public accommodations, like bathrooms.