Learning the Basics of Indoor Rowing

If you’re looking to change things up this year and turn up a new kind of fitness routine, your ship may have just come in. Row On Austin offers indoor rowing classes designed to strengthen and tone the whole body. Teri Taylor dropped by to show us some of the basics of indoor rowing. Rowing is low-impact, but it also works out the whole body using your legs, core and arms during the exercise. We tried out one of their indoor rowing machines that uses a paddle in a water tank to give lifelike resistance. Row On Austin is at 2700 Anderson Lane. Go to rowonaustin.com for more on classes or call 512-222-7041.

