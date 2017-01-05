Drug bust at home near Lake Travis uncovers 88 bags of cocaine

More than half a pound of cocaine was found in a home on Blanchard Drive in Austin, leading to the arrest of Horacio Estrada-Casas. (Cedar Park Police Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park police investigators helped bring half a pound of cocaine off the streets Wednesday morning.

Officers and agents with the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team, ATF, DEA, ICE and DPS served the search warrant that resulted in the arrest of Horacio Estrada-Casas, 47, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution of cocaine by multiple people.

At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police searched the man’s home on Blanchard Drive, near the intersection of Ranch Road 620 and Hudson Bend Road. Estrada-Casas was found in an upstairs bedroom and detained.

Horacio Estrada-Casas (TCSO Photo)
Police then found 88 separate bags of cocaine weighing 35.7 grams in total. Eight firearms, including one stolen weapon, were confiscated out of the hands of drug dealers, the department said. Bail has been set at $25,000.

Augustine Torres-Avila, 54, was found sleeping in an SUV outside the house. A narcotics search of the vehicle revealed a small plastic bag containing cocaine. He told officers a friend dropped the bag of cocaine in the vehicle and he was just holding it to give back to his friend. Torres-Avila was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than a gram.

