Colleagues remember Round Rock woman killed by husband in murder-suicide

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and coworkers of the Round Rock woman killed last week by her husband are remembering the woman they knew and loved through a makeshift memorial at their store, before she is laid to rest on Friday.

Law enforcement officers say Van Chau, 47, was shot and killed by her husband, Kiet Chau, 53, before he took his own life, on Dec. 29. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the family’s home around 12:45 p.m. Deputies arrived at the home on Hunters Lodge Drive in the Vista Oaks subdivision to find both deceased with gunshot wounds.

Jess Gutierrez and Mary Stokes had been working with Van Chau the past year at Walmart in Cedar Park. Although they only knew her a short time, they say she had a big impact on their lives.

“She was the most warmhearted person. She was selfless; she would give literally the clothes off her back to help someone,” said Gutierrez. “That’s the type of person that I would want to be. I hope that there could be more people like her.”

Stokes says she and Chau would go to Bible study together. She told KXAN that although her dear friend has passed, she still believes she is with her.

The women say they have set up a makeshift photo memorial at their store. It is complete with bright, yellow flowers to reflect the positive life their friend led. “More and more people come in, they’re seeing her smile and her face and I feel like we’re just helping spread her light a little more,” said Gutierrez.

The women, along with other Walmart colleagues who worked with Chau, are also planning to wear yellow to work Friday to represent their friend’s “sunshine” before they attend her funeral.

The friends want Chau’s children to know how many people their mother had an impact on during her lifetime and pray they can recover from this terrible tragedy.

“How many people were touched by her, it’s truly amazing. It truly is amazing how many people she reached out to, and I can only hope that her sons and daughters remember that and they don’t think of the whole thing that happened,” said Gutierrez. “I hope that her kids are able to move on from this.”

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page for the couple’s five children and one grandchild, to offset funeral and living expenses they’re facing.