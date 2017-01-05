Change Up Your Look with these Simple Styling Ideas

A fresh hair style can liven things up, but how do you know the right “do” for you? Peggy Hannaman Jones of Level 12 Salon is here with some styles to compliment various face shapes. One basic way to change up your look is to do a simple part change. Whether moving from a more freestyle to a structured part, or trying out something like a zig-zag, your can really change the overall look of your hairstyle. If you’re wanting to go in and get an all new cut, be sure to go in with your hair unstyled so the stylist can truly assess the overall shape and texture of your hair. They often look at more than just the face shape, but also the length of your neck and height of your forehead to create a style that draws the focus to your eyes. Level 12 Salon is on Main Street in The Oaks of Lakeway. Call 512-952-9871 or go to level12salon.com for more on their services and to book an appointment.

