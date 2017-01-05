Celebrate the New Year with an Old Fashioned

By Published:
01-05-17-townsend

It’s hard to beat a classic, but it has to be done the right way. Justin Elliot showed us how to make the quintessential old fashioned. A traditional old fashioned will consist of sugar, spirit, bitters and water. Justin makes his with a raw sugar simple syrup, a lot of bitters and 2 oz of bourbon. Add ice and garnish with an orange peel. The Townsend is located at 718 Congress Avenue. Go to the townsendaustin.com for more information.When it comes to an Old Fashioned, I am not a connisseur, but I work with enough of them to know this is a drink that best be served on point. Justin Elliott no doubt does it just right….he’s here from the Townsed to show us how it’s done

 

 

