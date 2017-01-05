Austin chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin chiropractor who has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient in 2007, is now facing a civil lawsuit from a former employee claiming he sexually assaulted her.

The suit claims 45-year-old Thuy Pete Nguyen, owner and operator of Texas Pain Network, harassed his chiropractic assistant when she was hired in early 2015. The plaintiff said within two weeks of being hired, Nguyen asked her to go to his house (which was connected to the south Austin office) and have sex, according to court documents.

Court documents show due to his 2007 case, he was working under a probated chiropractor license from 2008 through 2015.

The plaintiff says the situation worsened when Nguyen’s probation expired in August of 2015; at that time, she says he made her perform oral sex on him. According to the suit, when the employee started looking for a new job, Nguyen became “more aggressive and violent” and ultimately sexually assaulted her in September. She left her job after the alleged sexual assault. Austin police tell KXAN the employee did file a complaint against Nguyen last June.

Records show Nguyen agreed to a plea deal in 2008 in connection with the 2007 case. The paperwork shows the sexual assault case against him was dismissed and refiled as an aggravated assault charge. He was sentenced to seven years probation for the lesser charge. His probation indicated he could not have any unsupervised chiropractic services with female clients/patients; he was also not allowed to conduct any laser removal procedures during that time.

