Artist Spotlight: Nola Parker

By Published:
01-05-17-nola-parker

Her work showcases her love of nature and the way in intersects with the manmade. This installment of our artist spotlight shines on Nola Parker. She’s originally from Vermont so has always been inspired by the outdoors and natural world. This includes the lanscapes and architectures where she lives here in Austin. Her primary medium is gouache, which is like an opaque type of watercolor. She paints primarily on wood to give her work a unique texture. Nola is represented by Wally Workman Gallery, and you can find out more about Nola and her work by checking out NolaParker.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s