Artist Spotlight: Nola Parker

Her work showcases her love of nature and the way in intersects with the manmade. This installment of our artist spotlight shines on Nola Parker. She’s originally from Vermont so has always been inspired by the outdoors and natural world. This includes the lanscapes and architectures where she lives here in Austin. Her primary medium is gouache, which is like an opaque type of watercolor. She paints primarily on wood to give her work a unique texture. Nola is represented by Wally Workman Gallery, and you can find out more about Nola and her work by checking out NolaParker.com.

Advertisement