Acevedo: ‘All hands on deck’ for Super Bowl LI in Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo urges vigilance ahead of Super Bowl (NBC Photo)
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Exactly one month from Thursday, Houston will host the 51st Super Bowl.

The city’s new police chief, Austin’s former Chief Art Acevedo, addressed concerns about the number of officers available for the big event.

“What was projected in terms of retirements, we’re not seeing those numbers,” he said. “There’s fewer people signing up than we thought there were gonna be.”

Acevedo continued, “Everybody that has a badge, everybody who has a gun under this administration and leadership of the mayor, will be all hands on deck.”

Houston police has seen a spike in retirements after reforms to its pension program made it “less rewarding” for officers to delay. Acevedo was sworn in as the Houston police chief on Nov. 30. 

