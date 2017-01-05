A Healthy Recipe to Bowl Over Your New Year

By Published: Updated:
01-04-17-blenders-and-bowls

A lot of us are trying hard to eat healthy and keep good nutrition as part of the game plan this new year. One of my favorite ways to do that is Blenders and Bowls, because it’s good for you but it still tastes like a treat.
Store Manager Peachie Keith dropped by with one of their delicious concoctions – the green bowl. You start with an acai blend with lots of antioxidants and add in a frozen banana and half an avocado. Add in 2 cups of spinach and blend with a little bit of vanilla almond milk. Top with hemp granola, almond slivers, honey, strawberries and cucumber for a fresh flavor. Blenders and Bowls has two Austin locations…one on east 4th Street and one in Westlake on Bee Caves.
Go to BlendersandBowls.com for more information and to check out their menu.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s