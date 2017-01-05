A Healthy Recipe to Bowl Over Your New Year

A lot of us are trying hard to eat healthy and keep good nutrition as part of the game plan this new year. One of my favorite ways to do that is Blenders and Bowls, because it’s good for you but it still tastes like a treat.

Store Manager Peachie Keith dropped by with one of their delicious concoctions – the green bowl. You start with an acai blend with lots of antioxidants and add in a frozen banana and half an avocado. Add in 2 cups of spinach and blend with a little bit of vanilla almond milk. Top with hemp granola, almond slivers, honey, strawberries and cucumber for a fresh flavor. Blenders and Bowls has two Austin locations…one on east 4th Street and one in Westlake on Bee Caves.

Go to BlendersandBowls.com for more information and to check out their menu.

