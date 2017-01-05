5-year-old girl killed in Kyle; mother in custody

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 5-year-old girl was killed Thursday in Kyle.

At 12:51 p.m., Hays County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call reporting an aggravated assault at a house on Willow Terrace in the Green Pastures subdivision of Kyle.

Deputies arrived and found a 58-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. The man said a woman in the house had stabbed him. He told deputies the woman’s daughter was injured during the assault. Hays County SWAT team entered the house and found the 5-year-old girl dead.

The girl’s mother, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. The woman is being questioned and charges have yet to be filed, deputies say. The male victim was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.

Deputies plan to release additional information at 11 a.m. Friday.