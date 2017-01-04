Woman rescued after wheelchair goes into river in San Angelo

Associated Press Published: Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A West Texas woman has been rescued from the Concho River after her motorized wheelchair malfunctioned, went off a 6-foot bank and both fell into the water.

San Angelo police Officer Tracy Gonzalez said Wednesday that the 67-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t released, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Officials aren’t sure what caused her wheelchair to veer off a path Tuesday afternoon near her home.

A man walking nearby saw the woman fall and called 911.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Sanford says the woman barely had her head above the 3-foot-deep water. A police officer went into the river to stabilize her. Firefighters used a ladder and basket to haul her out on a mild day with temperatures in the 60s.

Firefighters also retrieved her wheelchair.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s