Texas lawmakers say this congressional session is ‘breath of fresh air’

By Published:
The west front of the U.S. Capitol is seen under repair Sept. 2, 2015 in Washington. Congress returns on Sept. 8 with a critical need for a characteristic that has been rare through a contentious spring and summer _ cooperation between Republicans and President Barack Obama. Lawmakers face a weighty list of unfinished business and looming deadlines, with a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open on Oct. 1 paramount. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The west front of the U.S. Capitol is seen under repair Sept. 2, 2015 in Washington. Congress returns on Sept. 8 with a critical need for a characteristic that has been rare through a contentious spring and summer _ cooperation between Republicans and President Barack Obama. Lawmakers face a weighty list of unfinished business and looming deadlines, with a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open on Oct. 1 paramount. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The 115th Congress officially kicked off on Tuesday in Washington D.C., just three weeks before Donald Trump heads to the nation’s capital.

A few Texas lawmakers says this session will be a “breath of fresh air.” While the congressional session first day tasks were underway most of the lawmakers said this year is going to be different.

Republicans now have the majority in both the House and the Senate. In just a few short weeks Republicans will have control of the White House as well.

The Texas delegation welcomed a fresh face, Republican Jodey Arrington from Lubbock, Texas. Another new face has some lawmakers breathing a sigh of relief.

I’ve served four years with a Republican president, eight years with a Democrat president. I am way excited about getting back to the Republican president,” said Rep. Mike Conaway.

Midland, Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway (R) says with Donald Trump in charge more legislation will now have the chance of passing.

“That’s a sobering thought that things we are voting on could actually become law and could actually be impacting constituents,” said Conaway.

But before Texans can get down to business, Texas Rep. Will Hurd (R) says there are still a few more logistical matters to attend to.

“So while the House and the Senate are ready to get to action, the Executive Branch is going to be a little bit behind because they have to go through populating 4,000 positions,” aid Hurd.

Of the 36 Congressmen and women that make up the Texas delegation, this year 25 are Republican and 11 are Democrats. Some of the democrats say they are ready to get to work regardless of who is sitting behind the President’s desk. Donald Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s