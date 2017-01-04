Texas lawmakers say this congressional session is ‘breath of fresh air’

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The 115th Congress officially kicked off on Tuesday in Washington D.C., just three weeks before Donald Trump heads to the nation’s capital.

A few Texas lawmakers says this session will be a “breath of fresh air.” While the congressional session first day tasks were underway most of the lawmakers said this year is going to be different.

Republicans now have the majority in both the House and the Senate. In just a few short weeks Republicans will have control of the White House as well.

The Texas delegation welcomed a fresh face, Republican Jodey Arrington from Lubbock, Texas. Another new face has some lawmakers breathing a sigh of relief.

“I’ve served four years with a Republican president, eight years with a Democrat president. I am way excited about getting back to the Republican president,” said Rep. Mike Conaway.

Midland, Texas Republican Rep. Mike Conaway (R) says with Donald Trump in charge more legislation will now have the chance of passing.

“That’s a sobering thought that things we are voting on could actually become law and could actually be impacting constituents,” said Conaway.

But before Texans can get down to business, Texas Rep. Will Hurd (R) says there are still a few more logistical matters to attend to.

“So while the House and the Senate are ready to get to action, the Executive Branch is going to be a little bit behind because they have to go through populating 4,000 positions,” aid Hurd.

Of the 36 Congressmen and women that make up the Texas delegation, this year 25 are Republican and 11 are Democrats. Some of the democrats say they are ready to get to work regardless of who is sitting behind the President’s desk. Donald Trump will be sworn in on Jan. 20.