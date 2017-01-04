Sentencing begins for hit, run suspect who left bicyclist severely injured

Related Coverage Witness who helped victim of hit-and-run recalls the scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sentencing phase begins Wednesday morning for a man convicted of hitting a bicyclist with his truck and then driving off in August 2015.

Julian Luna, 22, was charged with failure to stop and render aid after hitting Arthur McGuire near North Lamar Boulevard and West Applegate Drive. Luna accepted a plea deal in November 2016. At the time of the crash, Luna told police he drove away because he was scared and didn’t know what to do.

McGuire suffered pelvic fractures and broken vertebrae in the crash. It is believed by doctors that McGuire will most likely have long-lasting impaired movements.

A witness heard the crash and looked over to see a black truck speeding off as a man lay bloody in the street.

“Are you ok? He said, no I’m not ok, my back I cannot move it,” said witness Mike Abdol.

Abdol called police and led the officers to the black truck a few blocks away. Police say they found Luna hosing down his car, possibly trying to get rid of damage.

According to the affidavit, it appeared the truck had been purposefully parked behind an apartment building so that it could not be seen from the street. Officers found dents and scratches on the front right side of the truck consistent with the collision.

Failure to stop and render aid is a third degree felony. His sentence will be announced on Jan. 4.