Sen. Ted Cruz proposes term limits for members of Congress

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the 115th Congress back in session for one day, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is proposing an amendment to limit the number of terms a member of Congress can serve.

Along with Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, they both hope the change to the Constitution would mean U.S. senators can only serve two six-year terms and members of the House of Representatives three two-year terms. Cruz claims the amendment is backed by the “American people,” with the Senate and House having a responsibility to follow the voters’ “call-to-action.”

“D.C. is broken,” said Cruz in a release. “The American people resoundingly agreed on Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump has committed to putting government back to work for the American people. It is well past time to put an end to the cronyism and deceit that has transformed Washington into a graveyard of good intentions.”

Currently, both members of the House and Senate can serve for an unlimited amount of time. DeSantis says limiting terms will help reshape Capitol Hill getting rid of the “political elite” and allowing for fresh blood to move the country forward.

“The American people have called for increased accountability and we must deliver. Senator Cruz has been instrumental in efforts to hold Congress accountable, and I look forward to working with him to implement term limits,” said DeSantis.

The longest serving U.S. Senator is Robert C. Byrd, D-West Virginia, who held his position for 51 years, 5 months, and 26 days from 1959 to 2010. Rep. John Dingell, D-Michigan, was the longest serving member of the House of Representatives after serving for 59 years.

In 2016, a survey found that 74 percent of Americans are in favor of term limits for Congress.

You can read the full amendment here.

Today @RepDeSantis and I introduced a Constitutional amendment to impose #TermLimits on members of Congress. https://t.co/jVXIbq35iu pic.twitter.com/GBjSV64x6x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 3, 2017