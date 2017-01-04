San Marcos reverses decision on back-in parking

Related Coverage San Marcos downtown businesses seek parking changes

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After hearing input from community members and businesses in San Marcos’ town square, the city council is reversing its decision on back-in parking on one side of LBJ Drive.

The back-in parking along LBJ Drive and Hutchinson Street was implemented back in December of 2013. Over the past year, more than two dozen businesses signed a petition stating the back-in parking adversely affected their business. All the changes with parking and construction were part of the city’s Downtown Master Plan to make the area safer for pedestrians and more accessible to customers.

On Tuesday evening, the San Marcos City Council decided to go back to head-in parking on LBJ Drive but keep back-in parking along Hutchinson Street. The decision will not decrease or increase the amount of parking in the area.

Councilman Scott Gregson’s main concern was about the bicyclists in the bike lane. One city staff member indicated they could remove the dedicated bike lane and make one lane on LBJ Drive a wider shared lane.