Murder suspect accused of kidnapping San Marcos dealership employee

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who is currently in the Bexar County Jail in San Antonio charged with murder is also a suspect in a San Marcos kidnapping.

San Marcos police say on Dec. 26, Antonio Brown, 41, came to the Chuck Nash dealership to trade-in his vehicle to buy a new vehicle. After he was told he was unable to qualify for a loan to buy the new vehicle, Brown went to the parts and service department where he started speaking to a female employee.

The victim told police Brown lured her to his vehicle and once she was partially in the vehicle, he drove off with her inside. The victim said Brown pulled a gun on her and attempted to sexually assault her. According to an arrest affidavit, Brown drove her to a secluded area and demanded she take off her clothes.

“After screaming and fighting with the subject for a minute or so, the victim was able to get the door open and flee,” said a city of San Marcos spokesperson in an email. Police were able to identify Brown as the suspect because of the credit application he filled out prior to the kidnapping. WOAI reports that when the employee escaped the car, she grabbed the paperwork from the floorboard that had his name on it.

On Dec. 30, San Antonio police say Brown shot and killed 61-year-old John Harmon outside of a southeast San Antonio home. WOAI reports Harmon’s nephew said Brown followed him to the house even though he had no idea who Brown was or why he was there. Brown was also shot in the cheek during the altercation.