Sally Hernandez sworn in as new Travis County sheriff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 15 years old, Sally Hernandez says she was on track to end up in jail, after running away from home and dealing with her parent’s alcoholism. Thanks to an early intervention and support of others, that path changed, culminating in her becoming the new Travis County sheriff on Wednesday.

“I know what it feels like to have to protect yourself, to be afraid and to long for a safe place,” Hernandez said. “We all know the many ways my story could have played out, I could very easily be in the jail that I oversee.”

The swearing-in ceremony took place almost two months after she defeated Republican rival Joe Martinez by a wide margin.

Hernandez, who was sworn in by Judge Bob Perkins, was joined at the Travis County Commissioner’s Court on Lavaca Street by District Attorney Margaret Moore, who was sworn in Tuesday.

Mayor Steve Adler and Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, who couldn’t be at the ceremony, spoke to the gathered crowd via video.

Doggett said it was a great day for smart justice in Travis County. “I had hoped to be there with you personally,” the congressman said, “but only having been sworn in yesterday in Washington, I’m now swearing at some of the injustices of this new administration and working to voice our shared values here in Congress.”

Adler hailed Austin as one of the safest metropolitan areas in the country and congratulated Hernandez on receiving a mandate from the people of Travis County. “The sheriff and I have already started working with each other even before she’s been sworn in on important issues like immigration and the DNA lab,” the mayor said. “Frankly I feel at peace in this community knowing that she’s going to be out there protecting us.”

The race for sheriff focused on the controversial issue of Austin’s “sanctuary city” status. Hernandez vowed before the election to stop cooperating with federal immigration officials at the county jail.

“I am going to treat everybody fairly and equally,” she said election night. “Voters say they want a much more progressive ICE policy that doesn’t break up families and keeps our family safe.”