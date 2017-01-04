Reality TV star Omarosa lands White House job

Related Coverage Look inside Team Trump’s luxury box at RNC

NEW YORK (KXAN) – A reality TV villain has an official job at the White House. President-elect Donald Trump announced that former The Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault will be the new Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Manigault was one of 11 job announcements made by the president-elect on Wednesday. “These individuals will be key leaders in helping to implement the President-elect’s agenda and bring real change to Washington,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“Omarosa” became a household name after her 2004 appearance in the first season of The Apprentice. She appeared a second time on the show in 2008’s Celebrity Apprentice.

This won’t be the first time Manigault will have worked in an administration; she worked in the office of then-Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton Administration.

Additional White House staff:

Marc Short, Assistant to the President and Director of Legislative Affairs

John DeStefano, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel

Josh Pitcock, Assistant to President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President

Keith Schiller, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations

George Gigicos, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Advance

Jessica Ditto, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director

Raj Shah, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director and Research Director

Bill Stepien, Deputy Assistant to the President and Political Director

Jen Pavlik, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President

John McEntee, Special Assistant to the President and Personal Aide to the President