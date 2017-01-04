Police say Facebook postings feud led to gunfire, 4 wounded

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Police say four people have been wounded during gunfire in a North Texas neighborhood blamed on a feud over some Facebook postings.

Allen police on Wednesday arrested one person and detained eight others for questioning following the overnight shootings. Sgt. Jon Felty says an internet disagreement going live on Facebook led to Tuesday night’s altercation.

Felty had no immediate details on charges or whether other arrests were pending after police say nine people from Dallas drove about 25 miles north, to a house in Allen, to confront several individuals.

Felty says the fight seemed to stem from an incident a few days ago in Dallas. He had no immediate information on the original dispute.

Police say all four gunshot victims were transported to hospitals and should recover.

