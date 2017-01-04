Police: Northwest Austin marijuana deal ends in murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man shot and killed in northwest Austin last week has been identified by police. The incident was the last homicide in the city in 2016.

Anthony E. Brown, 26, was shot around 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, on Quinn Trail, near the intersection of West Parmer Lane and McNeil Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man performing CPR on Brown, who had obvious trauma to his body. He was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock by Austin-Travis County EMS where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives learned that Brown lived at a home on Quinn Trail, where he agreed to meet two men to sell them marijuana. Brown stepped onto the front porch to speak with them, but was shot in the chest during the transaction, police say.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Dec. 30 and ruled the death a homicide.

Brown had a 30-second phone call just before the shooting with 19-year-old Mosses Howell, detectives said. While authorities were initially unable to find Howell, discussions with his ex-girlfriend revealed she had been texting with him since Dec. 28. In one conversation, police say, Howell told her he could not be in Austin because he had shot someone while trying to rob a house.

Howell was caught and charged with first degree murder on Tuesday after a warrant was turned over to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Bond has been set at $150,000.

Austin police say more arrests are expected. Detectives do not believe there is any increased risk to the public based on what they’ve learned so far.

Anyone with any information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES.