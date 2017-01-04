Pflugerville gathers feedback on school changes

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville is one of the fastest growing cities in Central Texas. Over the past 10 years the city has seen its population double. And because of the growth the school district is looking to change the school boundaries with a new high school and elementary school slated to open for the 2017-2018 school year.

Wednesday, the district will hold another public meeting to gather feedback concerning the proposed changes that will impact Hendrickson High School, Kelly Lane Middle School, Park Crest Middle School, Brookhollow Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Riojas Elementary, Rowe Lane Elementary, and Dearing Elementary.

Feedback from prior community meetings, that will be given to the school board, have drawn a lot of concern from parents who say some of the boundary line changes will split neighborhoods – even streets to different schools.

“It appears that the district is proposing several changes to turn students who walk to elementary school to students who would be bussed to school in both the Rowe Lane and Highland Park zones,” says Melody Ryan, district parent. “It doesn’t make any sense. If you are close enough to walk to school, then you shouldn’t be rezoned unless everyone in the entire zone also walks.”

But district officials say with 500 new students expected to be added to the district each year – changes have to be made.

“We anticipate the growth will continue and at some point in the future there will need to be other boundary changes but we should be good for quite a few years,” says Steve Scheffler, Communications Officer Pflugerville ISD.

District community meetings will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Park Crest Middle School and Thursday, Jan. 5 at Highland Park Elementary School from 6 to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The school board will make its final decision on the boundary changes Jan. 19.