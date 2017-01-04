Pedestrian dies nearly 1 month after being hit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car while walking on South Congress Avenue on Nov. 25 died from his injuries nearly one month later.

Austin police say John Anderson, 52, was crossing Sheraton Avenue when a driver going southbound on South Congress Avenue struck him. Police say the driver had the green light.

Anderson was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he died from his injuries on Dec. 24. The driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected in this case.

Less than 2 miles away, another pedestrian was hit and killed while walking along South Congress Avenue at the end of December.

 

 

