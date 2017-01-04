One dead after roll over crash on US 183

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after a crash on US 183 Tuesday night around 10:44 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety says the person died in a single vehicle roll over crash. The gender of the person has not been released.

The crash was at County Road 258 near Liberty Hill.

Another person died in a roll over crash on Tuesday in Austin. The driver was killed on North Lamar Boulevard after rolling and hitting a rock retaining wall.

DPS says they will release more information on Wednesday.