Motorcyclist killed on FM 1626 linked to deadly hot air balloon crash

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist who died last week while riding on Farm to Market 1626 in Hays County was a crew member of the hot air balloon that crashed in Lockhart in July.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Alan Thomas Lirette, of Buda, died on Dec. 27 when he failed to take a curve properly. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

On the Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides Facebook page, the business posted the crash took their “beloved Crew Chief, Bubba. Those who flew with us undoubtedly will remember him.”

Lirette was the ground crew supervisor who was working with Heart of Texas Hot Air Balloon Rides the day the balloon crashed and killed all 16 people on board. Lirette originally said he helped load the passengers into the hot air balloon that day.

When asked if Lirette’s death will impact the investigation into the balloon crash, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board said it would not.

