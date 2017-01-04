More than 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident

An injured passenger is taken from Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City authorities say more than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.

Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.

ADDS THAT THE TRAIN HIT A BUMPING BLOCK - Two injured passengers sit outside the Atlantic Terminal in the Brooklyn borough of New York after a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it “wasn’t really a derailment.”

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.

