Chimene Onyeri accused of trying to silence 6 witnesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chimene Onyeri, one of the suspects in the shooting of Travis County District Judge Julie Kocurek outside her Austin home on Nov. 6, 2015, is now accused of trying to persuade witnesses from speaking with authorities.

From around Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, Onyeri provided a note to an inmate while at the Travis County Jail, with instructions to contact six witness, according to new counts in an indictment filed on Dec. 20.

The note asked witnesses, identified only by their initials, not to speak with law enforcement regarding Onyeri’s charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Onyeri, along with Marcellus Burgin and Rasul Scott — accused of being Onyeri’s co-conspirators in the plot to kill the judge — will go on trial in October 2017.

Kocurek was wounded by shrapnel when shots were fired outsider her home. Before the shooting, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek’s courtroom.

Authorities say the three men were operating a multi-level fraud and racketeering scheme involving mail fraud, bribery of a public official, wire fraud, document fraud, access device fraud and money laundering.