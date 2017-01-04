Chimene Onyeri accused of trying to silence 6 witnesses

By Published: Updated:
May 2016 mugshot of Chimene Onyeri (Austin Police Department)
May 2016 mugshot of Chimene Onyeri (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chimene Onyeri, one of the suspects in the shooting of Travis County District Judge Julie Kocurek outside her Austin home on Nov. 6, 2015, is now accused of trying to persuade witnesses from speaking with authorities.

From around Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, Onyeri provided a note to an inmate while at the Travis County Jail, with instructions to contact six witness, according to new counts in an indictment filed on Dec. 20.

The note asked witnesses, identified only by their initials, not to speak with law enforcement regarding Onyeri’s charges.

Judge Julie Kocurek returns to the bench (KXAN Photo/ Frank Martinez)
Judge Julie Kocurek returns to the bench (KXAN Photo/ Frank Martinez)

Twenty-nine-year-old Onyeri, along with Marcellus Burgin and Rasul Scott — accused of being Onyeri’s co-conspirators in the plot to kill the judge — will go on trial in October 2017. 

Kocurek was wounded by shrapnel when shots were fired outsider her home. Before the shooting, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek’s courtroom.

Authorities say the three men were operating a multi-level fraud and racketeering scheme involving mail fraud, bribery of a public official, wire fraud, document fraud, access device fraud and money laundering.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s