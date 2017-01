HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Houston Texans’ Defensive End, J.J. Watt, delivered a special gift to a boy in the hospital.

Noah Fulmer, 8, was seriously hurt in a car crash on New Year’s Eve. At the time of the incident, Fulmer was wearing a Watt jersey.

Medical crews had to cut the jersey off the boy so paramedics could treat him.

Watt hand-delivered a signed red and blue jersey the eight-year-old boy.