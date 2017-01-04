Federal judge may be casting doubt on new fetal remains rules

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — After two days of testimony, a federal judge won’t make a decision on Texas’ new rule requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains until the end of January. The rule requires hospitals and abortion clinics to bury or cremate fetal remains rather than disposing of them in a sanitary landfill, as they most often currently do with such remains and other biological medical waste.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks says it means drawing a distinction between human remains and fetal tissue. Judge Sparks is also questioning whether the new rule overrides existing state cremation laws. Texas law already allows scattering ashes on any private property, including landfills.

During the second day of the two-day hearing Wednesday, a Catholic bishop, called to the stand by the State, told the judge fetal remains deserve dignity, even after death.

Joe Pojman, the executive director of Texas Alliance for Life, is a staunch supporter of the rule. “I’m hopeful these rules can go into effect as soon as possible. We have tens of thousands of abortions every year in Texas, and right now it’s legal for those remains of those unborn children to be ground and flushed down a sewer system or ended up being dumped in a landfill, and that needs to change.” said Pojman.

David Brown, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights says, “The important thing is that every woman herself has dignity individually and so it has to be up to them to decide what to do in an intimate and private family moment.”

In court, a cost-benefit analysis expert found the rule has no benefits for health and public safety, yet comes with costs, estimating each cremation would be around $500 to $700. She says burial and funeral costs would be even higher.

“I am confident in our arguments today and in the constitutionality of these rules. Texas values the dignity of the remains of the unborn and believes that fetal tissue should be disposed of properly and humanely. I look forward to the court upholding the rules on January 27,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement.

Judge Sparks decided to delay his decision until the week of Jan. 23. He also extended the suspension of the rules until Jan. 27.