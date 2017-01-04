Family loses home in Bastrop apartment fire caused by cigarette

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Some residents of a Bastrop apartment complex are out of their home Wednesday.

A fire ripped through a unit at the Walnut Ridge Apartments on Pecan Street, near the intersection of State Highway 95 and Chestnut Street.

KXAN spoke with the man who lives there. He told us his wife fell asleep and dropped a lit cigarette, which caught tubes from an oxygen tank on fire. “She yelled, ‘Fire!’ and so I came over and tried to put it out.” Steve DeMeritt says he was injured by the flames.

His wife is currently in the hospital. We’re working to learn how many people total are out of their home after the fire.

A fire on Nov. 24, 2015 at a complex on South Lamar Boulevard caused by a cigarette destroyed 24 units and displaced 30 people.