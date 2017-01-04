Family loses home in Bastrop apartment fire caused by cigarette

By Published: Updated:
A fire at the Walnut Ridge Apartments on Pecan Street in Bastrop, Texas on Jan. 4, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
A fire at the Walnut Ridge Apartments on Pecan Street in Bastrop, Texas on Jan. 4, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Some residents of a Bastrop apartment complex are out of their home Wednesday.

A fire ripped through a unit at the Walnut Ridge Apartments on Pecan Street, near the intersection of State Highway 95 and Chestnut Street.

KXAN spoke with the man who lives there. He told us his wife fell asleep and dropped a lit cigarette, which caught tubes from an oxygen tank on fire. “She yelled, ‘Fire!’ and so I came over and tried to put it out.” Steve DeMeritt says he was injured by the flames.

His wife is currently in the hospital. We’re working to learn how many people total are out of their home after the fire.

A fire on Nov. 24, 2015 at a complex on South Lamar Boulevard caused by a cigarette destroyed 24 units and displaced 30 people.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s