Cedar Park intersection one of the most dangerous in Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Some of the most dangerous intersections in the state are located in Central Texas. A Houston attorney used TxDOT crash data to compile the list. The office of Brian White identified 279 Texas intersections where 48 or more collisions occurred between 2012 and 2015.

One of the busiest intersections in Cedar Park is Toll road 183A and East Whitestone Boulevard, also known as Ranch to Market 1431. The spot is labeled as one of the most dangerous intersections in Texas. There were 120 crashes at the intersection and 68 injuries between 2012 and 2015.

“You quickly have to get across three lanes to go under the overpass and then immediately have to get over three more lanes to be able to get into the shopping center and that causes significant snafus,” said Cedar Park driver Al Koob.

RM 1431 and Lakeline Boulevard is another intersection dubbed the most dangerous in Cedar Park. The area saw 54 crashes and 35 injuries between 2012 and 2015. The city says they started making improvements in 2015 to make both intersections safer. Crews added an extra northbound left turn lane on Lakeline Boulevard at 1431. Next, the city plans to convert the round, green yield lights, to yellow flashing arrows for drivers turning left from RM 1431.

Cedar Park also installed double red light arrows underneath the overpass at 183A and Whitestone, to help drivers see better and reduce the number of red light runners. Still, some drivers like Koob say the city can do more to this intersection, like adding flashing lights and a lower speed limit coming off the 183A ramps. However, the city says they don’t have flashing beacons because drivers already have adequate line of sight to the traffic signal ahead of them on 183. The city does have “SIGNAL AHEAD” warning signs, they just don’t flash.

Four Austin intersections also made the attorney’s list: Lamar Boulevard and Parmer Lane. Work begins there in about a month to improve turn lanes, forcing drivers to yield and slow down. Lamar and Butler Road made the list, as well as Riverside Drive and Willow Creek Drive, and Riverside and South Pleasant Valley Road.