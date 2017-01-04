Cedar counts continue to climb

Pollen coming off a cedar tree in Lago Vista. (Report It: Julie Wolf)
As we approach the traditional peak of cedar allergy season, a pair of back-to-back dry cold fronts is only making things worse.

Today’s pollen count shows an even higher cedar concentration than yesterday. This comes after cedar counts doubled from Monday to Tuesday.

The gusty winds, low humidity and lack of precipitation behind last night’s cold front are acting to send cedar tree pollen airborne. Another rain-free cold front is forecast to plow through the area Thursday afternoon, potentially causing cedar allergy counts to spike yet again.

Fortunately, even as cedar counts climb, readings thus far are well below the near-record values recorded last week.

Our allergy expert partners at Allergy & Asthma Associates tell us that two years of above-average rainfall helped cedar trees make a grand recovery from the recent drought. This cedar season may last through mid-March.

 

