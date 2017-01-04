Austin mayor proposes ‘invitation to plan’ ARCH future, downtown homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler hopes to tackle homelessness in 2017. It’s a key priority to solving what he’s calling the ‘downtown puzzle.’ A large piece of that puzzle, arguably, lies with concerns at the ARCH homeless shelter downtown.

In a letter Mayor Adler wrote to his colleagues on the city council, Adler said, “My understanding is that best practices indicate a continuing need for the ARCH to be the downtown shelter. Rightsizing the ARCH and housing the homeless is also just the right thing to do for some of the most vulnerable among us.”

Representatives with the Mayor Adler’s office said Wednesday that as of right now, this is not a plan, but “an invitation to create a plan.”

KXAN reached out to business owners near the ARCH homeless shelter downtown for their perspective concerning prospective action this year.

“It cannot operate or continue to operate as it is,” said Bob Woody, the president of the East Sixth Street Community Association. Although the ARCH may not have to close, he says he believes change is necessary. “While the idea of closing the ARCH is certainly attractive to everyone who works in downtown, it might be better to use the ARCH as a place that you go in to, and then you’re taken to another place.”

Woody says turning the ARCH into a kind of transfer station for the homeless population may be beneficial to the city and to those it serves.

“As it is now, to increase the size of the ARCH will not lend anything towards the reentry to society.” He says his approach is a parental one.

“From there, they get on a 12 passenger bus and they go to a facility somewhere else to get them away from the downtown area, where drugs and alcohol are prevalent,” explained Woody. “It certainly could be, in my opinion, it could be an intake for people that are in the downtown area, but they need to be transported from there [the ARCH] to a location where they can begin their reentry into society,” said Woody.

He says in his mind, the location could become more of an entry-level site for homeless people, before they are moved to more of a campus-like location, outside the downtown area. “There’s less expensive property outside of the downtown where those services could be offered. It’s a tremendous expense to consider doing something downtown.”

Woody has been a business owner in downtown Austin the past 35 years. He told KXAN he remembers when the ARCH was built. “At the time, they thought that they would consolidate the homeless into one area. They’ve certainly done that. But, during the day, the homeless spread out and it is not conducive to a city’s growth.”

The bottom line, he says, is homelessness can be bad for business and for the local economy.

“It means hundreds of thousands, to even millions of dollars in revenue to the city that can be lost inadvertently,” said Woody. “Our property values in downtown are held down harder because of its proximity near the ARCH.”

Regardless of what the city decides to do with the ARCH in 2017, Woody says he’ll keep doing business in downtown Austin. “I have to continue because this is what I do for a living.”

Most can agree, however, that something has to be done.

“The ARCH is a beautiful building that serves a fantastic purpose here in Austin to really be a resource center for folks experiencing homelessness,” said Ann Howard, the executive director of Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO). “What we know is that right now, the services provided there don’t meet the scale of the need. So, we have to scale up the solution.”

Howard says we need to surge the available resources to the scale of the challenge.

“I think once we do that and have more access, to housing and support services to the clients who need it, the problem will right size and the ARCH will be the beautiful resource it was built to be.”

For more information about ECHO, visit their website.