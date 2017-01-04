Austin Boys & Girls Clubs shows off new bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A week before Christmas, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area was dealt a major blow when someone set fire to the largest bus in their fleet.

The agency would use the bus to pick up hundreds of children a day from nearby school to come to the club. When KXAN spoke to the CEO of the non-profit back in December, he said he wasn’t expecting much from their insurance claim due to the age of the bus.

Within days of KXAN airing the story on the bus fire, the outpouring of support came in. The agency says within 48 hours, people donated more than $70,000, enough to pay for a brand new bus. On Wednesday, the new bus arrived at the East Boys & Girls Club on Thompson Street.

A spokesperson for the Austin Fire Department says the arson is still under investigation.