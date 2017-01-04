Austin Boys & Girls Clubs shows off new bus

By Published:
New bus acquired by the Boys & Girls Club of Austin Area after a fire destroyed their biggest bus. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)
New bus acquired by the Boys & Girls Club of Austin Area after a fire destroyed their biggest bus. (KXAN Photo/Richie Bowes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A week before Christmas, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area was dealt a major blow when someone set fire to the largest bus in their fleet.

The agency would use the bus to pick up hundreds of children a day from nearby school to come to the club. When KXAN spoke to the CEO of the non-profit back in December, he said he wasn’t expecting much from their insurance claim due to the age of the bus.

Within days of KXAN airing the story on the bus fire, the outpouring of support came in. The agency says within 48 hours, people donated more than $70,000, enough to pay for a brand new bus. On Wednesday, the new bus arrived at the East Boys & Girls Club on Thompson Street.

A spokesperson for the Austin Fire Department says the arson is still under investigation.

A fire burned and destroyed this bus from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. (KXAN Photo/KXAN News)
A fire burned and destroyed this bus from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. (KXAN Photo/KXAN News)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s