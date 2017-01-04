Amarillo mom still critical after home poisoning, 5 improving

4 children die after inhaling poisonous gas in Amarillo home (NBC News)
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas father and four of his children hospitalized since an apparent accidental poisoning killed four of their siblings have been upgraded to good condition.

A spokeswoman at BSA Health System in Amarillo says the five were listed in good and stable condition Wednesday.

An official with University Medical Center in Lubbock says the man’s wife and the children’s mother, Martha Balderas, remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Amarillo police are investigating Monday’s fatal poisoning of four other children living in the mobile home — 7-year-old Felipe Balderas, 9-year-old Johnnie Balderas, 11-year-old Josue Balderas and 17-year-old Yasmeen Balderas. Autopsy results were pending Wednesday.

Officials says a professional-grade pesticide applied by the father, under the residence, combined with water to start a chemical reaction that released dangerous phosphine gas.

