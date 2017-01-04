A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

March 4, 1933 -- President Franklin D. Roosevelt takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Charles E. Hughes at his inauguration. Roosevelt was the last president to have his inauguration on March 4. The 20th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified Jan. 23, 1933, moved the inauguration date for the president from March 4 to January 20. (AP file)

April 12, 1945 -- Harry S. Truman takes the oath of office for President of the United States shortly after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's death. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1953 -- A sea of spectators listens as President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers his inaugural address in Washington. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1961 -- President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office at Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP file)

Nov. 22, 1963 -- Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th president of the United States following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, serves as a witness while still wearing clothes soaked with the president's blood. (The White House/Public Domain)

Jan. 20, 1969 -- Richard Nixon holds his left hand on two family bibles and raises his right as he takes the oath as 37th President of the United States on the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C. (AP file)

Aug. 4, 1974 -- Gerald R. Ford takes the oath of office as the 38th president of the United States as his wife, Betty, right, stands at his side in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Administering the oath is Chief Justice of the United States Warren Burger. Ford is sworn in following the resignation of Richard M. Nixon as chief executive. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1977 -- Jimmy Carter takes the oath of office as the 39th President of the United States at the Capitol in Washington. Carter's wife, Rosalynn, holds the bible and Chief Justice of the United States Warren Burger administers the oath. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1981 -- President Ronald Reagan gives a thumbs up to the crowd while his wife, First Lady Nancy Reagan, waves from a limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington following Reagan's swearing in as the 40th president of the United States. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1989 -- George H. W. Bush is sworn in as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist. First Lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband as his predecessor, President Ronald Reagan looks on. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 1993 -- William Jefferson "Bill" Clinton, with his wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea, at his side, takes the oath of office as 42nd president of the United States from Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist on the west steps of the Capitol in Washington. (AP file)

Jan. 20, 2001 -- George W. Bush takes the oath of office from Chief Justice William Rehnquist to become the 43rd president. Bush's wife, Laura, holds the Bible and daughter, Jenna, watches. (AP file)